Burst water main in Waterford locality may cause disruptions today (June 7)
A burst water main in a Waterford locality may cause disruptions for residents today (Tuesday June 7).
According to Irish Water, locals in Killea, Dunmore East and the surrounding areas may be affected while repairs are underway.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm today.
#IWWaterford: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Killea, Dunmore East and surrounds until 4pm today. Please see https://t.co/4J9XfRqsuD for more.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 7, 2022
Irish Water recommends allowing 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
Enter the following reference number into the search bar on Water.ie to access updates: WAT00048622.
