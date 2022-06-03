All Waterford libraries to close over June Bank Holiday weekend
All libraries in Waterford will be closed over the June Bank Holiday weekend.
Waterford readers can still avail of online library services during this time, such as ebook, audiobook, magazine and newspaper services which are available to download.
Our libraries are closed this weekend for the June Bank Holiday.— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) June 3, 2022
We reopen on Tuesday June 7th.
Visit us online at https://t.co/5MenpCxpkN to download and read ebooks, magazines or newspapers, try an online course or listen to audiobooks, pic.twitter.com/4UwvgA07Th
Library branches will open as usual from Tuesday June 7.
