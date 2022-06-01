University Hospital Waterford among least crowded in Ireland as 500 wait nationwide

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) is among the least crowded hospitals nationwide today (Wednesday June 1) as almost 500 admitted patients are recorded on trolleys.

That's according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), which has recorded a total of 475 admitted patients on trolleys.

Three hundred and eighty one patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 94 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

UHW and Wexford General Hospital have both reported just one person waiting for a bed today, while two patients are waiting at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and Mid-Western Regional Hospital Ennis.

Just four hospitals nationwide have no wait time for admitted patients, with only one outside Dublin (Our Lady's Hospital in Navan).

University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded with 98 patients waiting for beds, followed by University Hospital Galway (54) and Cork University Hospital (46).

Three patients are waiting for beds at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, with five at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Twenty one people are on trolleys at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Seven are waiting at Portiuncula Hospital, with 32 at Sligo University Hospital and 28 at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny.