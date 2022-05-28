Latest CSO report reveals number of homeless adults in Waterford

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the number of homeless adults across Ireland by county.

The department’s latest monthly figures show there are 7,105 adults and 2,944 children registered as homeless in Ireland, marking a total of 10,049.

According to the report, 77 adults in Co Waterford are homeless, along with 32 in Co Carlow, 39 in Kilkenny, 63 in Tipperary, and 35 in Wexford.

These counties make up the region known as South-East in the report, with a total of 246 homeless people recorded across the area (or 3%).

Homelessness first passed 10,000 in February 2019, and last reached this level in February 2020 when 10,148 people in emergency accommodation were recorded by the Department of Housing.

According to the department’s report for April, 1,246 homeless people were aged 18-24, which represents an increase of 70% in a year.

This is the highest number of young adults ever recorded in the department’s official figures.

The full county breakdown is below:

Dublin 4,991, Kildare 168, Meath 191, Wicklow 46, Laois 15, Longford 18, Offaly 27, Westmeath 41, Clare 58, Limerick 283, North-East Louth/Monaghan/Cavan 89, Donegal/Leitrim 34, Sligo 42, Carlow 32, Kilkenny 39, Tipperary 63, Waterford 77, Wexford 35, Cork (Cork City and County councils) 464, Kerry 85, Galway 258, and Mayo/Roscommon 49.