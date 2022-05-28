'Expect delays' - Road works to take place on major Waterford road from Monday
Motorists in two Waterford beauty spots are being warned of traffic disruption next week.
There will be roadworks taking place on the Tramore to Dunmore Coast Road (R685) from Monday with a stop/go in place as the week progresses.
In an alert, Waterford City & Couty Council said: "Essential roadworks on Tramore to Dunmore Coast Road R685 Monday 30th May to Thursday 2nd June - Rolling Stop/Go in place - Expect Delays"
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays due to the traffic management.
