27 May 2022

Gardaí appeal for information following serious collision in Waterford

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

27 May 2022 10:03 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Clonea Road, Dungarvan on Thursday afternoon May 26, 2022.

At approximately 4pm, Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedal cyclist. 

The pedal cyclist, a girl in her teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital by helicopter and remains in a critical condition.  The female driver (late 30s) of the car was treated at the scene for shock.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. This has since concluded and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonea Road area this afternoon and who may have footage (including Dash Cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

