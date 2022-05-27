Search

27 May 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Treaty United

Waterford FC's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

27 May 2022 9:53 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford FC can make it six wins on the bounce on Friday when they host Limerick outfit Treaty United at the RSC. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues continued their impressive run of form last Saturday when they defeated Longford Town 3-0 at the Bishopsgate. An own goal opened the scoring before Phoenix Patterson added to his ever-growing goal tally to double Waterford's advantage in the second half. A Cian Kavanagh penalty in the 90th minute ensured victory for Gary Hunt and David Breen's side. The Blues remain in third position on the First Division table ahead of Friday's clash against Treaty United.

Tommy Barrett's team are in fifth position going into this week's encounter. The Shannonsiders drew 2-2 with Cobh Ramblers at the Market's Field last time out which leaves them with four wins, seven draws and four losses after 15 games.

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 10

Louis Britton - 5

Junior Quitirna - 4

Cian Kavanagh - 3

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Shane Griffin - 1

Callum Stringer - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC, Waterford on Friday, May 27. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

25 Mar 2022 | Treaty United 2-1 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 1/3

Treaty United 6/1

Draw 7/2

