Planning permission for large housing development in Waterford gets green light

Planning permission for the construction of 99 dwellings has been granted by Waterford City and County Council.
The development in Dunmore East, which was submitted in December 2021 by S & K Carey Ltd, was greenlit this week.
It includes the construction of the dwellings and new vehicular and pedestrian access points at Killea Road, Archers Way, as well as two new access points at Dunmore Holiday Villas, alterations to the public footpath, 192 private car parking spaces and 31 communal car parking spaces.
It will also allow for 1.16ha of public open space, foul and surface drainage including proposed wetlands attenuation pond, street lighting, landscaping and boundary treatments.
All ancillary site development works necessary to facilitate the development are also included in the permission.
Waterford senior footballers will take on Wicklow away from home in the preliminary round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.