MATCH PREVIEW: Longford Town V Waterford FC

Waterford FC's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC can make it five wins on the bounce on Saturday when they face a strong Longford Town side away from home. Kick-off is at 7:30pm.
The Blues have been in great form recently but they face a tricky test at the Bishopsgate this week. Waterford continued their winning streak with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Cobh Ramblers last Friday at the RSC. The ever-impressive Phoenix Patterson pulled the Blues level before goals from Tunmise Sobowale (X2) and Callum Stringer ensured victory for Assistant Managers Gary Hunt and David Breen. Waterford remain in third place on the First Division table, nine points behind current leaders Cork City.
Longford Town go into Saturday's clash on the back of a 0-0 draw away to Treaty United last time out. Gary Cronin's side sit in fourth position on the table - one point behind Waterford. A Longford win would put them ahead of the Blues with the same amount of games played.
SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 9
Louis Britton - 5
Junior Quitirna - 4
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Cian Kavanagh - 2
George Forrest - 1
Shane Griffin - 1
Callum Stringer - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.30pm at Bishopsgate, Longford on Saturday, May 21. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
1 Apr 2022 | Waterford FC 1-1 Longford Town
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 23/20
Longford Town 19/10
Draw 23/10
