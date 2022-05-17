Planning permission sought for education and apprentice training facility in Waterford
Planning permission is being sought for a further education and apprentice training facility in Waterford.
Waterford City and County Council received the application from Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board for change of use and alterations at the site on Cork Road.
If granted, internal alterations would be made to units 212-215 and units 218-219 at Waterford Industrial Park to accommodate technical workshops, classrooms, offices and associated facilities.
The plans also propose a single storey infill extension to the front, elevational alterations, realignment of existing vehicular entrances to form one access point, the relocation of existing on-site ESB substation to rear, the realignment of existing parking to front together with additional car parking and bicycle parking facilities.
It also includes the demolition of two storage units to allow vehicular access to the rear of the site.
A decision on the application is expected in July 2022.
