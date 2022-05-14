Construction of temporary loading bay next to Waterford road greenlit by council

A planning application for the construction of a loading bay next to a Waterford road has been granted.
Waterford City and County Council made the decision on Thursday (May 12) following submission of the application by Coillte in March 2022.
The new longitudinal loading bay for temporary forest use will be created adjacent to the Western side of the L3066 public road in Corragina, Carrick-on-Suir.
The bay has been designed as per COFORD Forest Road Manual and will comprise clear visibility sightlines, associated setting back of adjacent roadside boundaries, provision of associated surface water drainage and all associated site works.
