14 May 2022

Waterford to feature in popular TV show this weekend

Waterford will feature in the popular Virgin Media One tourism series 'Are We There Yet' on Sunday, May 15 at 6pm. PIC: Virgin Media Player

14 May 2022 11:53 AM

Waterford will feature in the popular Virgin Media One tourism series 'Are We There Yet' on Sunday, May 15 at 6pm.

The show will showcase Waterford when hosts Ciara Whelan and Jon Slattery explore the city and county.

Waterford featured in last week's instalment of 'Are We There Yet' which was the fifth episode in the series.

Sunday's episode will run for half an hour on Virgin One or both episodes can be rewatched on the Virgin Media Player.

