MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Cobh Ramblers

PREVIEW
Waterford FC will aim to make it four wins on the bounce on Friday when they host Cobh Ramblers at the RSC.
The Blues defeated Bray Wanderers 4-1 at the Carlisle Grounds last week - the league's top goalscorer Phoenix Patterson opened the scoring, and Shane Griffin netted the second before Louis Britton ensured victory with two late goals. Waterford stay 12 points behind current leaders Cork City.
This week's opposition, Cobh Ramblers, are in eighth position on the First Division table with the Rams only winning two of their opening 13 games. Darren Murphy's side suffered a 4-0 home defeat to second-place Galway United last time out.
SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 8
Louis Britton - 5
Junior Quitirna - 4
Eddie Nolan - 2
Cian Kavanagh - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Shane Griffin - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC, Waterford. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
8 Feb 2022 | Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 1/4
Cobh Ramblers 15/2
Draw 4/1
