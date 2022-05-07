Search

07 May 2022

Planning permission for 7-storey hotel in Waterford REFUSED

07 May 2022 9:53 AM

Planning permission has been refused for the construction of a 7-storey hotel development in Waterford. 

Waterford City and County Council turned down the application this week due to a number of factors, which includes concern over "gross overdevelopment" of the site in Dungarvan and the building being viewed as "excessively domineering". 

Traffic disruptions due to lack of adequate car parking arrangements was also cited as a reason for refusal. 

In the schedule of conditions released by the council, it was noted the proposed development would "detract from architectural heritage" and "seriously injure the visual amenities of the area". 

The site in question would have resulted in the demolition and clearance of an existing two storey building at Davitts Quay. 

If permission had been granted, the development would have consisted of 40 bedrooms with terraces/balconies, a ground floor hotel reception area, lounge rooms and management spaces, as well as a ground floor deli/café, food hall, kitchen and restaurant/bar. 

