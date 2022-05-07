Date, Time and Venue for Villa FC's FAI Junior Cup Final. PIC: Sportsfile
Villa FC will contest this year's FAI Junior Cup final against Limerick's Pike Rovers. The Waterford side booked their place in the Centenary Final following an impressive 4-1 victory over Salthill Devon last Sunday at Ozier Park.
Villa 4 Salthill Devon 1
Goals from Cian Browne x2 and Dean Walsh x2
The match will take place on Sunday, May 22.
The FAI Junior Cup final will kick-off at 2pm.
And we have a Final match-up...@VillaFC1953 v @PikeRoversFC
Oliver Bond Celtic 1-2 Pike Rovers
Villa FC 4-1 Salthill Devon#FAIJuniorCup | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/suJe2f0BrR
The game will be held at Turner's Cross, County Cork - The home of Cork City FC.
