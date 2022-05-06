MATCH PREVIEW: Bray Wanderers V Waterford FC

Louis Britton isn action for Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC will look to keep tabs on the two First Division frontrunners, Cork City and Galway United, when they target to pick up the three points at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The Blues go into the fixture in third place on the table, twelve points behind current leaders Cork City who have one game more played. Ten-men Waterford defeated Athlone Town 1-0 at the RSC on Monday thanks to a Louis Britton goal in the second half.
This week's opposition, Bray Wanderers, sit in seventh position on the league standings. The Seagulls drew 1-1 with Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park last time out.
Speaking ahead of the Bray fixture, Assistant Manager Gary Hunt told www.waterfordfc.ie:
“Three points and a clean sheet was great for us [v Athlone]. That’s back-to-back wins and successive clean sheets which gives us a good platform to build from.
“Games keep coming and it’s a short turnaround. We had 10 days before the Athlone game but we’ve recovered well now and are looking forward to Friday. Training has been good since that match on Monday but we know Bray will offer another challenge that we have to be ready for.”
SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 7
Junior Quitirna - 4
Louis Britton - 3
Eddie Nolan - 2
Cian Kavanagh - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Carlisle Grounds. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
25 Feb 2022 | Waterford FC 1-0 Bray Wanderers
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 3/4
Bray Wanderers 16/5
Draw 12/5
Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland has told Sky Sports News that the city would welcome hosting future NFL fixtures in Ireland. PIC: Sportsfile
Artists interested in the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme are advised to apply before next week's deadline
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.