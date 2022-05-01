Search

02 May 2022

WATERFORD WEATHER: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

01 May 2022 9:53 AM

Sunday

Today will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Gradually turning drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country. Light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, mildest in any late sunny spells in the northwest.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with very light winds or calm conditions.

Monday

Bank-holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highs of 13 to a rather warm 17 degrees, in light breezes.

