WATERFORD WEATHER: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Sunday
Today will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Gradually turning drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country. Light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, mildest in any late sunny spells in the northwest.
Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with very light winds or calm conditions.
Mostly cloudy☁️ on Sunday with further outbreaks of rain️, turning heavy at times in the east during the afternoon.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 30, 2022
Drier weather following from the north in the evening a chance of some late sunny spells⛅️ in Ulster.
Highs️ of 12 to 15 degrees with light variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/uwFGTruply
Monday
Bank-holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highs of 13 to a rather warm 17 degrees, in light breezes.
