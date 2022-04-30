Car stopped on Waterford road for driving over speed limit

An individual driving a car was pulled over for driving at a speed of 154kph in a 100kph zone in Waterford recently.
Gardaí attached to the Roads Policing Unit in Waterford recently detected this car driving at a speed of 154kph in a 100kph zone. The Driver was stopped and a Fixed Charge Notice was issued to the driver.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2022
Gardaí attached to the Roads Policing Unit in Waterford stopped the driver and issued a fixed charge notice for speeding.
