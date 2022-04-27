Waterford department store gets green light for solar panels
A department store in Waterford has received the green light for the installation of solar panels.
An application for planning permission was submitted to Waterford City and County Council in March 2022 by Shaw and Sons Limited.
The decision was made this week (April 2022) with two cited conditions.
The proposed green energy initiative development at Shaws Department Store at Meagher's Quay and Great George's Street will consist of the installation of photovoltaic panels on the existing roof structures.
It also includes all associated site works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.