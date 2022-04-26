Search

26 Apr 2022

Renewed witness appeal for fatal hit and run in Waterford almost 40 years ago

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on (058) 48600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station

26 Apr 2022 11:53 AM

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing to the public for information concerning Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney who died following a hit and run road traffic collision in Dungarvan, Co Waterford on August 8, 1982.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 8, 1982, the body of a pedestrian was discovered on the roadside at Bohadoon near Dungarvan. The deceased was identified as local man 23-year-old Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney.

It’s understood Mr Moroney had spent the evening socialising at a nearby pub and was struck by a vehicle as he walked home. The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and the driver has never been identified. A post-mortem examination on the deceased indicated signs of vehicle impact. 

The incident remains the subject of an active investigation and Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses or for any person with any information on the death of  Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney to speak with investigating Gardaí.

