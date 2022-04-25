Appeal for unsolved death in Waterford on RTÉ's Crimecall tonight

Gardaí said they are hoping someone will come forward with information and contact Dungarvan Garda station directly on 058 48600
Tonight on RTÉ, Crimecall is set to appeal for information surrounding the unsolved death of 23 year old Joseph (Joey) Moroney in Waterford almost 40 years ago.
The young man was killed in a hit and run in Bohadoon, near Dungarvan.
His body was found lying on the roadside on Sunday August 8 1982 close to the pub where he had spent the ecening with his friend Mike.
When the pub closed, Joey left to walk home on his own but his body was found in the early hours of the next morning with signs of a vehicle impact.
Speaking to Crimecall, Joey's sister Kathleen said:
"I don't want anyone punished, I just want someone to come forward and say they killed him on the night and why they didn't stop or why they didn't go and get help. It is never too late to say sorry."
Crimecall will air on RTÉ 1 tonight at 9.35pm.
Gardaí said they are hoping someone will come forward with information and contact Dungarvan Garda station directly on 058 48600
