23 Apr 2022

Waterford buildings light up green for Organ Donor Awareness Week

23 Apr 2022 7:53 PM

Waterford buildings are lighting up green for Organ Donor Awareness Week. 

The Irish Kidney Association (IKA) campaign - which aims to raise awareness about organ donation - runs from today Saturday April 23 to Saturday April 30. 

According to the IKA, 206 transplants were undertaken in Ireland in 2021, marking an increase of 16 compared to the year prior. 

The majority of organ donors are deceased, with approximately a third of organs donated by live donors. 

The Department of Health is asking people to participate in the awareness campaign by sharing organ donation wishes with family and loved ones. 

To request an organ donor card, click here or freetext "DONOR" to 50050. 

Our campaign poster this year features 32 of these recipients, who between them have gained over 400 years of extra life since their transplant.

