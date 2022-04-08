Search

08 Apr 2022

Planning application to retain works at Waterford boat club refused

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Apr 2022 7:53 PM

A planning application to retain development work at a Waterford club for boating enthusiasts has been refused. 

The work includes a new entrance, access road and site clearance at Deise Community Boat Club in Co Waterford

The application was submitted to Waterford City and County Council in April 2021 with further information requested in June that year. 

The decision to refuse was made at the beginning of April 2022 due to a number of issues. 

According to planning records, the site is located within a flood zone and there is reportedly no demonstration in the application of flood risk having been accurately assessed. 

The development was therefore contrary to national policy and deemed a flood risk. 

The other reason for refusal was due to a possible traffic hazard that would be prejudicial to public safety. 

