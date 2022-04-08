Planning application to retain works at Waterford boat club refused
A planning application to retain development work at a Waterford club for boating enthusiasts has been refused.
The work includes a new entrance, access road and site clearance at Deise Community Boat Club in Co Waterford
The application was submitted to Waterford City and County Council in April 2021 with further information requested in June that year.
The decision to refuse was made at the beginning of April 2022 due to a number of issues.
According to planning records, the site is located within a flood zone and there is reportedly no demonstration in the application of flood risk having been accurately assessed.
The development was therefore contrary to national policy and deemed a flood risk.
The other reason for refusal was due to a possible traffic hazard that would be prejudicial to public safety.
The tour highlights include an opportunity to learn of the City’s Vikings' foundations, be inspired by medieval wonders and experience elegant Georgian architecture.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.