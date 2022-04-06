14 year old missing from Waterford for over a week found safe and well
A 14 year old girl missing from Waterford for over a week has now been found safe and well.
An Garda Síochána released an appeal for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Courtney Cummins, who went missing from her home on Monday March 28.
Gardai thank the public and media for their assistance in the matter and confirm no further action is required.
