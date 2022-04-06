Search

06 Apr 2022

Members of Waterford libraries must make account changes to access apps

06 Apr 2022 5:53 PM

Waterford library members must reset account PINs online in order to access library apps.

That's according to the county's library service, which published a notice today (Wednesday April 6) asking members to make the change. 

It comes following the installation of a new online system, which rendered some online library features unavailable during works.  

Those who wish to reset their PIN online can do so by clicking here, otherwise library staff at all local branches will be available to help. 

Anyone with any issues or queries can phone 051 849 696 or email the library service at carrickphierishlibrary@waterfordcouncil.ie. 

