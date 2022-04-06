Search

06 Apr 2022

WARNING: Extended recall of popular children's chocolate amid fears of salmonella poisoning

WARNING: Extended recall of popular children's chocolate amid fears of salmonella poisoning

This recall today relates to other Kinder products that have been added to the recall

Lili Lonergan

06 Apr 2022 3:53 PM

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today advises that Ferrero is extending its current food recall to include some additional Kinder products due to a link with an ongoing food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella, which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries. 

To date, there have been ten cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered. The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them. 

This recall today relates to other Kinder products that have been added to the recall. The products and batches being recalled are as follows: 

  • Kinder Mini Eggs
    75g
    All best before dates between 20th April 2022 and 21st August 2022


 

  • Kinder Egg Hunt Kit
    150g
    All best before dates between 20th April 2022 and 21st August 2022


 

  • Kinder Surprise
    100g
    All best before dates between 20th April 2022 and 21st August 2022


 

  • Kinder Schokobons
    200g
    All best before dates between 20th April 2022 and 21st August 2022


 
Batches Previously Recalled in the FSAI Food Alert 2022.23
 

  • Kinder Surprise
    20g
    All best before dates between 11th July 2022 and 7th October 2022
     
  • Kinder Surprise
    20g x 3
    All best before dates between 11th July 2022 and 7th October 2022

A spokesperson for Ferrero said:

“Ferrero has now extended its list of products that are being recalled. If anyone has any of the affected products at home, we are advising them not to eat them.

“We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten. There are ten cases of Salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to this outbreak. 

“The most common symptom of Salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.”

The FSAI continues to liaise with the Department of Health and is working closely with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK and Europe. The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FSAI will provide further updates, as necessary.

