Bike bunker project open to Waterford City cyclists with no outdoor space
Cyclists and aspiring cyclists in Waterford City with no outdoor space can avail of a new bike bunker project for free.
The bunkers are secure hangars for city residents to securely keep their bicycles close to home and away from the elements, saving both space and worry.
According to Waterford Sports Partnership, interested parties can try out a bike bunker at no cost for six months in exchange for feedback.
@WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/kFNNyqhMHD— Waterford Sports Partnership (@WaterfordLSP) April 1, 2022
Ideal candidates are people living in apartments or terrace houses who always wanted to own a bike but couldn't due to lack of space.
Anyone wishing to try the initiative can email emullan@waterfordsportspartnership.ie.
Enumerator's will be clearly identifiable; they will wear a high-vis yellow jacket marked 'Census Enumerator' on the back with 'Census' on the front
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.