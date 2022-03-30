Water disruptions around Waterford expected tomorrow (March 31)
Planned water connection works may cause disruptions around Waterford tomorrow (Wednesday March 30).
According to Irish Water, regions which may be affected include An Carn Estate, Gleann Doire Estate, An Garraun Estate, Ard na Groi Estate, Tramore and surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 4pm.
#IWWaterford: New connection works may affect supply to An Carn Estate, Gleann Doire Estate, An Garraun Estate, Ard na Groi Estate, Tramore and surrounds from 9am until 4pm tomorrow. Please see: https://t.co/Co21AxBqaJ for more— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 30, 2022
It's recommended that affected households should allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to return.
The following reference number can be entered into the search bar on the Irish Water website for updates: WAT00045938.
