Questioning continues following fatal stabbing of young man in Cork

The victim has been named as 27-year-old Shane Murphy
Gardaí are continuing to investigate after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in Co Cork.
The victim has been named as Shane Murphy.
A 42-year-old man was arrested earlier on Saturday and is still being questioned.
A 75-year-old man remains in hospital being treated for serious stab wounds, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Gardaí said that the attack happened in a house in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.
Mr Murphy was found at the house in Seaview Avenue with serious stab wounds.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.
His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
The airport has said it is still trying to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic, amid some complaint about lengthy queues
Maria Malone, teacher at Ard Scoil na Mara; Charlotte Balfe, winner; Jacqui Gaule, Local Enterprise Office Waterford. Photo: Noel Brown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.