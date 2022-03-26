Burst water pipe may affect supply in certain Waterford areas today (March 26)
Waterford residents may face disruptions in water supply today (Saturday Mkarch 26) due to a burst water main.
Places possibly affected include Crooke, Faithlegg and surounding areas, with works scheduled to take place until 10am.
Irish Water is recommending people to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
#IWWaterford: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Crooke, Faithlegg and surrounding areas until 10am tomorrow . Please see https://t.co/iVSrWHXg9C for more.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 25, 2022
People in the areas affected are advised to take note of reference number WAT00045813 and enter it into the Water.ie search bar for updates throughout the day.
