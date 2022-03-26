Henry de Bromhead welcomes the Duchess of Cornwall to his stables in Waterford
Horse trainer Henry de Bromhead welcomed Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to his stables in Waterford on Thursday.
The stables, based in Knockeen, is the home of champion horses such as Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard and Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle.
Camilla, who has a keen interest in horses and has owned a number in the past, was greeted by stable jockey Rachael Blackmore who was onboard the Gold Cup winner at the Cheltenham Festival.
Trainer de Bromhead said Camilla would be “absolutely welcome” to have a horse in training at his stables in Waterford.
At Henry de Bromhead Stables, The Duchess meets the remarkable Honeysuckle who, ridden by Rachel Blackmore, won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham earlier this month.— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 24, 2022
It was the 15th victory of Honeysuckle’s unbeaten career - the first mare to win the Champion Hurdle twice! pic.twitter.com/7y4wgCPc6e
