25 Mar 2022

Portal opens for consultation on Waterford's future

The opinions of Waterford City residents are being sought for a draft development plan to help inform the future development of the region. 

25 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

Waterford City and County Council yesterday (Thursday March 24) published a notice confirming the opening of an online portal for which to submit ideas about the plan. 

Anyone wishing to review and comment on proposed alterations to the draft - which will cover development of the city between 2022 and 2028 - can do so during March 2022. 

Relevant information can be found on the portal, which is accessible by registering. 

The registration process is a one-time step and the account can be used for all online public consultations by the council going forward. 

Personal information such as contact details collected as part of the process are protected by data protection laws and will remain confidential. 

