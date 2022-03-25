Waterford road users advised to proceed with caution due to road surfacing works
Road users are being advised to proceed with caution due to road surfacing works taking place across Waterford.
Waterford City and County Council issued a notice about the works, which are taking place today (Friday March 25) on roads near Villierstown and Dungarvan.
According to the council, no parking will be allowed today along O'Connell Street in Dungarvan from its junction with Western Terrace to Mary Street.
Works are also taking place on the L2015 Ballingowan towards Villierstown and the road will be closed today to facilitate them.
Diversions are in place on the L2015.
