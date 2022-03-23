Britain's future king will focus on Waterford during Ireland trip

Waterford will be the focus of the trip to Ireland by Britain's future king today (Wednesday March 23).

According to Gardai, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will primarily spend March 23 to March 25 between Waterford and Tipperary, with traffic restrictions to be expected.

Residents are advised to expect temporary rolling road closures, which will be in place to facilitate security escorts over the course of the trip.

The Mall from the junction of Lombard Street to the junction of Catherine Street will close from approximately 4pm today with restricted access to Baileys New Street.

Parking will also be restricted in certain sections of Clyde Wharf carpark.

Tomorrow (Thursday March 24), Parade Quay will close from approximately 6am from the GPO roundabout to the junction of Catherine Street.

Restrictions will reportedly be lifted by approximately 2pm that day.

Gardai claim the royal visit will have limited impact on other locations in Waterford city and the wider Waterford county during the afternoon of March 24.

Access to Cahir Castle and the Rock of Cashel will be restricted today, while access to roads adjacent to the Rock of Cashel and Brú Ború Heritage Centre - including Ladyswell Street, Rock Lane, The Kiln, Old Dublin Road (R639), and Circular Road - will be restricted from 7am on March 25.

Restrictions should be lifted by approximately 2pm that day.

Access to the general public for viewing the visit is "very limited" in all locations, according to Gardai, who also confirm diversion routes will be in place where necessary.

Gardai are asking members of the public to heed their advice and instructions, and to leave extra time for journeys as localised delays are expected.