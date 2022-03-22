Waterford motorist SEVEN TIMES over legal limit arrested for drink-driving

A motorist in Waterford has been arrested for being seven times over the legal limit.
The driver was stopped yesterday (Monday March 21) by Waterford Roads Policing Unit due to suspicions of drink-driving.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Waterford City when they stopped this diver on suspicion of drink driving. It was found that they were 7 times over the legal limit, and that they were also disqualified.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 21, 2022
They were arrested. Proceedings to follow.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/MoYjZTdfVu
After stopping the car, Gardai discovered the driver was disqualified from driving as well as being over the limit by a significant amount.
The person was arrested with proceedings to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.