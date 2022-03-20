Waterford links as planning is sought for huge new equine training facility

Aerial view of Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, County Kilkenny
Teagasc have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council to construct a new equine educational training building at Kildalton Agricultural College close to the Waterford border at Piltown, Kilkenny.
There are also plans to construct a 150 space car park at the location of the existing temporary car park.
Kildalton is the largest agricultural college in the country.
It is a leading provider of training in Equine Studies, Machinery, Agriculture and Horticulture.
Close links have been developed with the local Institute of Technology in Waterford (WIT) to make it a progressive learning facility in the South East.
Over 500 students are currently registered on courses at Kildalton College.
