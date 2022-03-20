Search

21 Mar 2022

Waterford links as planning is sought for huge new equine training facility

Aerial view of Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, County Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Mar 2022 10:53 PM

Teagasc have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council to construct a new equine educational training building at Kildalton Agricultural College close to the Waterford border at Piltown, Kilkenny.

There are also plans to construct a 150 space car park at the location of the existing temporary car park.

Kildalton is the largest agricultural college in the country.

It is a leading provider of training in Equine Studies, Machinery, Agriculture and Horticulture.

Close links have been developed with the local Institute of Technology in Waterford (WIT) to make it a progressive learning facility in the South East.

Over 500 students are currently registered on courses at Kildalton College.

