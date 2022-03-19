Small craft users across Waterford coast urged to be mindful following weather alert
Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for all coasts across Ireland.
According to the weather service, a Small Craft warning is in place due to southeasterly winds reaching force 6 or higher at times.
The alert is valid from 12pm today (Saturday March 19) until 12pm tomorrow (Sunday March 20).
The nationwide forecast for today is dry and mostly sunny with occasional breezes.
Some cloud will affect southwestern counties at times and may edge into other southern parts later.
Top temperatures will be between 10 and 16 degrees and will be warmest across the midlands and northwest.
