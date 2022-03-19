Fireworks display planned in Waterford tonight (March 19)

A firework display is planned for tonight (Saturday March 19) as part of Waterford's ongoing St Patrick's Festival celebrations.
Other events will take place earlier in the day as well, including acts such as Suir Ukulele Strummers and 3 for the Road playing at the Plaza Festival Stage at 3pm and 4pm.
Neil Delamere will be on stage at the Theatre Royal at 8pm, while Mad Ferret will entertain from 8pm at Applemarket.
A spectacular fireworks display tonight at 9pm https://t.co/Xg4V1kUyn1— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) March 19, 2022
St Patrick's Festival Fairground is open all day today and tomorrow (Sunday March 20) from 11am until 9pm.
The fireworks are due to begin at 9pm on the Quays.
