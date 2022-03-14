Waterford Gardai arrest disqualified driver after failed roadside breath test
Mullinavat Gardai have arrested a disqualified driver in Waterford during roads policing over the weekend.
The driver was stopped by Waterford Roads Policing Unit on Saturday night (March 12) at approximately 8.15pm and arrested after failing a roadside breath test.
Proceedings against the driver have reportedly commenced.
