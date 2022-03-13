Waterford health staff to observe 1 min silence in solidarity with Ukrainian counterparts
Health staff in Waterford will observe one minute of silence next week in solidarity with Ukrainian healthcare workers.
Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Dr Colm Henry, is asking staff, patients and visitors to participate at 12pm noon on Tuesday March 15.
The gesture is planned to show solidarity with healthcare workers in Ukraine treating people in the most difficult of circumstances.
It comes following news of a Ukrainian maternity hospital being struck by a Russian airstrike, resulting in the destruction of the building and injury of seventeen people.
Staff, patients and visitors to @HSELive services in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipp, Waterford and Wexford asked to observe 1 minute silence (where safe to do so) at 12pm, Tuesday 15th March in solidarity with Healthcare Workers in Ukraine https://t.co/YDC8t3uPtJ— HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) March 11, 2022
HSE South East Community Healthcare, responsible for counties Waterford, Carlow, South Tipperary, Kilkenny and Wexford, is reminding local practitioners wishing to participate.
People planning to join are advised to do so only if it is safe.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.