Memories of Waterford Crystal sought for stained glass mural
A Waterford festival is inviting the public to submit memories of Waterford Crystal to aid in the design of a large stained glass mural.
Waterford Walls is an international street art festival taking place from August 12 to 21 this year, with a festival artist commissioned to create the mural with old memories.
Time to get the scrapbooks and photo albums out! We need your help to find memories of Waterford Crystal to aid one of our Waterford Walls artists to design a large stain glass mural.— WaterfordWalls (@WaterfordWalls) March 11, 2022
Details in the photo ⬇️
Send your photos to Emma at comms@thewallsproject.ie@WaterfordCrystl pic.twitter.com/gNBpEs2hov
Brochures, pieces of glass, tour tickets and name tags are just some of the items that could be used as part of the project.
Anyone with memories to share is invited to send photos of the objects to Emma at comms@thewallsproject.ie.
