Week-long update to deliver 'new and improved' online system for Waterford libraries
The online library accounts of Waterford residents will be unavailable for a week due to a new system update.
According to the Public Library Service for Waterford City and County Council, the switch will be undertaken between March 21 and 28.
Library users will be unable to reserve items online during this time, however the change will not affect apps such as Borrow Box, Libby and PressReader.
We’re working on a new and improved online library system!— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) March 10, 2022
Unfortunately, the switch will mean online library accounts are unavailable from March 21-28.
Your library apps like @BorrowBox, @LibbyApp and @PressReader will not be affected. pic.twitter.com/7NcTodkZsh
It's expected the update will result in a "new and improved" library system.
Libraries Ireland has apologised for any inconvenience the move may cause.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.