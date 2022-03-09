Severe rainfall warning issued for Waterford by Met Éireann
An orange severe weather alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Waterford.
According to Met Éireann, the alert will be in place from today at approximately 3pm until later this evening at 9pm.
⚠️Status Orange rainfall Warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2022
Location: Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, wicklow, Waterford
Valid: to 9pm tonight
Full details:https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/5SgXcAiKMf
Drivers in particular are being warned to expect surface flooding as well as poor driving conditions.
The alert also reportedly affects Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.
A small craft warning is also in place from Carnsore Point to Dungarvan to Mizen Head.
Southernly winds are expected to veer northerly and will reach force 6 or higher at times on Irish coasts up until tomorrow (Thursday March 10) at midnight.
Howth Head to Carnsore Point to Roche's Point will be affected, according to Met Éireann.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.