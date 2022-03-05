Revenue seize thousands of litres of alcohol in the South East

Picture: Revenue
Earlier this week, Revenue officers seized approximately 13,000 litres of beer, 225 litres of Asti Martina and 7 litres of Polish Mead at Rosslare Europort, following the search of an Irish registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.
The smuggled alcohol has an estimated retail value of more than €55,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €26,000.
Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.
This seizure forms part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal goods.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
