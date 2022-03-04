NOTICE: Waterford road closed all day to facilitate surfacing works
A Waterford road will be closed today (Friday March 4) to facilitate road surfacing works.
Davitts Quay/Harbour Bay in Dungarvan at Castle End will be shut to vehicles all day, according to a notice issued by Waterford City and County Council.
A diversion for road users is in place via Jacknell St Emmet and Thompson Lane.
The council is advising motorists in the area to proceed with caution during the period of works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.