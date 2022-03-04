100 years of no British rule in West Waterford to be commemorated at Dungarvan Castle
A hundred years marking the end of British rule in West Waterford will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday March 5) at an event in Dungarvan Castle.
Organised by Waterford City and County Council and the Castle-led Centenary Committee, it marks the evacuation of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) from the castle and subsequent occupation by members of the Decies Brigade IRA.
Events on Saturday will include an account of what happened by historian Tommy Mooney, music from Dungarvan Brass Band and Youghal Pipe Band, a wreath laying ceremony, re-enactors and the raising of the national flag.
There will also be a mayoral address from Councillor Joe Kelly, as well as a rendition of the national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann and a keynote address by author and playright Danny Morrison.
Admission to the ceremony, which starts at 2pm, is free of charge and all are welcome.
