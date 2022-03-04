Search

04 Mar 2022

100 years of no British rule in West Waterford to be commemorated at Dungarvan Castle

100 years of no British rule in West Waterford to be commemorated at Dungarvan Castle

100 years of no British rule in West Waterford to be commemorated at Dungarvan Castle

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 11:53 AM

A hundred years marking the end of British rule in West Waterford will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday March 5) at an event in Dungarvan Castle. 

Organised by Waterford City and County Council and the Castle-led Centenary Committee, it marks the evacuation of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) from the castle and subsequent occupation by members of the Decies Brigade IRA. 

Events on Saturday will include an account of what happened by historian Tommy Mooney, music from Dungarvan Brass Band and Youghal Pipe Band, a wreath laying ceremony, re-enactors and the raising of the national flag. 

There will also be a mayoral address from Councillor Joe Kelly, as well as a rendition of the national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann and a keynote address by author and playright Danny Morrison. 

Admission to the ceremony, which starts at 2pm, is free of charge and all are welcome. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media