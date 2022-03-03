Search

03 Mar 2022

New funding partners 'in active discussions' about Waterford North Quays project

Potential funding partners in discussion about North Quays, Kilkenny councillors told

Previous plans for Waterford North Quays fell through

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

03 Mar 2022 1:14 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@iconicnews.ie

South Kilkenny councillors have welcomed an update on the North Quays project from Kilkenny County Council Director of Services, Sean McKeown.

Director McKeown confirmed that potential funding partners, including the Land Development Agency (LDA) and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), are in active discussions about the site with Waterford City and County Council (WCCC).

Back in 2021, proposed developer Falcon Real Estate was unable to meet the funding pre-conditions of its contract set forth by WCCC.

This put an end to plans to develop a 15-storey hotel and conference centre, twin blocks of office space rising to seven storeys and 300 apartments spread across five buildings of seven to 17 storeys in height on the site.

Piltown Municipal District Chairman Pat Dunphy acknowledged that 'it's good to hear some positivity' about the North Quays project.

He also welcomed the fact that all public realm works associated with the North Quays project are steadily progressing, covered under existing Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding.

