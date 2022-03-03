Two drivers hit with fines for parking in disabled bays in Waterford
Two motorists have been caught parked in disabled drivers bays in Waterford without holding valid permits.
The Waterford Roads Policing unit detected the two cars in Tramore this morning (Thursday March 3) as part of Operation Enable.
Both drivers were issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices of €150.
