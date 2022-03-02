Search

02 Mar 2022

Carlow Town to receive €40k as part of multi-million euro historic towns plan

Carlow Town to receive €40k as part of multi-million euro historic towns plan

Carlow Town to receive €40k as part of multi-million euro historic towns plan

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

Forty thousand euro has been awarded to Carlow Town as part of €1.75m in funding for heritage-led regeneration of town centres across Ireland. 

The Historic Towns Initiative - a joint effort from the Heritage Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage - will have an emphasis on residential and business re-use of historic properties. 

Towns in Wexford, Louth and Sligo have also received funding, with Callan in Co Kilkenny being allocated €10,000. 

TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Malcolm Noonan, announced the news today (Wednesday March 2) and said, "As set out in the Heritage Ireland 2030 national heritage plan, we wish to put built, cultural, and natural heritage at the front of both Government policy and the recovery of the country. I look forward to working with the Heritage Hub on this." 

Conservation projects in Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Cork, Tipperary, Kildare, Monaghan and Wexford will benefit most from the funding, with Tipperary Town receiving €163,000 to renovate the Glove Factory building into four apartments and a commercial space.

The building has reportedly been vacant for almost 50 years. 

A quarter of a million euro has also been allocated to a heritage building in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, which will be turned into a food and community hub.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media