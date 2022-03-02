Search

02 Mar 2022

Gardai detect Waterford motorist driving 42km/h ABOVE speed limit in 50km/h zone

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

02 Mar 2022 12:53 PM

A Waterford motorist has been caught driving 42km/h above the speed limit in a 50km/h zone. 

The driver travelling 92km/h was caught by An Garda Síochána and GoSafe during the 24 hours of national 'Slow Down Day', which began yesterday (Tuesday February 1) at 7am. 

The speeding incident occurred on the R680 Adamstown Kilmeaden. 

However, it was the only instance of speeding recorded by Gardai during the operation, with a total of 1,675 vehicles detected travelling at excessive speeds. 

Speaking at the conclusion of the operation, Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said, "I want to once again thank the vast majority of drivers who drive safely within the speed limits. Unfortunately we have yet again seen during our ‘Slow Down’ campaign, that there are still a minority of drivers who choose to ignore the legal speed limits and public warnings.

"We will continue to focus on those non-compliant drivers who drive in excess of the speed limit, posing a significant risk to themselves and other road users. Please remember that each time a driver exceeds a speed limit it could result in a serious injury or fatal collision. Please continue to support our efforts to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries." 

One of the most dangerous speeds detected during the operation was a motorbike travelling 182km/h in a 50km/h zone on Church Street, Clara, Co Offaly. 

